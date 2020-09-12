New Delhi: Six workers of the Shiv Sena, including Kamlesh Kadam, who were arrested in connection with the attack on a retired Navy officer, granted bail by Samta Nagar Police Station. Notably, they were held last night for assaulting Madan Sharma, a 65-year-old retired Indian Navy officer. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Launches Fresh Attack at Uddhav Thackeray, Compares Him to Ten-Headed Ravana

Sharma was allegedly thrashed by Sena workers yesterday at around 11.30 am in Lokhandwala Complex area in suburban Kandivali for forwarding on WhatsApp a cartoon featuring Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“Retired Navy officer Madan Sharma had forwarded a cartoon on Thackeray on a WhatsApp group. Some Sena workers went to his house and beat him up. Sharma sustained an eye injury and is being treated at hospital,” an official said.

Speaking to reporters, Sharma said,”8-10 persons attacked and beat me up, after I received threatening calls for a message that I had forwarded. I have worked for the nation my entire life. A government like this should not exist.”

Confirming the incident, the victim officer’s daughter said that his father received threats for forwarding a message

“A number of people from Shiv Sena attacked him. Later, the police came to our residence and insisted on taking my father with them. We’ve registered an FIR”, said Dr Sheela Sharma, daughter of former Navy officer.

One of those arrested has been identified as Kamlesh Kadam, a Sena shakhapramukh, along with three party workers while two others are on the run. Meanwhile, a case under IPC Section 325 (causing grievous hurt) and provisions related to rioting was registered against the accused.

Following the incident, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has lambasted the Thackeray-led government. “Extremely sad and shocking incident. Retired Naval Officer got beaten up by goons because of just a WhatsApp forward. Please stop this GundaRaj Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji. We demand strong action and punishment to these goons,” he tweeted.