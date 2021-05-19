New Delhi: JK Dutt, IPS officer (retired) and former DG NSG, succumbed to Covid-related complications on Wednesday. The former DG was admitted to Medanta. JK Dutt was the chief of NSG, who saw counter-terror and rescue efforts during operation Black Tornado in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Also Read - Telangana Records 3837 Cases, 25 Deaths In 24 Hours: Check District-Wise Covid Cases Here

A 1971 batch Indian Police Service Officer from the West Bengal cadre, JK Dutt served in various positions in the CBI and the Central Industrial Security Force. Dutt completed his post-graduate in History from Delhi University. He has received Police Medal for Gallantry, Police Medal for Meritorious Service and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Sh Jyoti Krishan Dutt IPS ,former DG NSG ( Aug 2006- Feb 2009) passed away today on 19th May at Gurugram. NSG condoles the sad and untimely demise of former DG and remembers his distinguished service to the Nation . pic.twitter.com/qhBj4JnjwB — National Security Guard (@nsgblackcats) May 19, 2021

During his tenure in CBI, DUTT was associated with many sensitive cases. It was during Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s regime, JK Dutt’s name was cleared by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet.