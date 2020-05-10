New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was on Sunday evening admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital after he complained of chest pain. Also Read - Manmohan Singh to Assist Punjab to Revive Post-coronavirus State Economy

Singh, 87, was taken to the hospital around 8:45 PM. He is under observation at the cardio-thoracic ward of the hospital.

Singh is a senior leader of the opposition Congress and currently represents Rajasthan in the Upper House of Parliament. He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

