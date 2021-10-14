New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Wednesday is currently stable, hospital officials said.Also Read - Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted to AIIMS in Delhi, Undergoing Treatment, Condition Stable
“The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for evaluation of fever; his condition is stable,” AIIMS officials said.
The Congress leader is under the observation of doctors.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Thursday, wishing Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery. “I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji,” PM Modi said.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited AIIMS on Thursday morning to meet Manmohan Singh and inquire about his health.
Wishing the former PM a speedy and full recovery, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted, “Praying for former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji’s full and speedy recovery.”