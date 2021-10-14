New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Wednesday is currently stable, hospital officials said.Also Read - Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted to AIIMS in Delhi, Undergoing Treatment, Condition Stable

“The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for evaluation of fever; his condition is stable,” AIIMS officials said.

The Congress leader is under the observation of doctors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Thursday, wishing Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery. “I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji,” PM Modi said.

I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2021

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited AIIMS on Thursday morning to meet Manmohan Singh and inquire about his health.

Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya arrives to meet former Prime Minister & Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi Singh was admitted to AIIMS Delhi, yesterday pic.twitter.com/cjVhJvMQm4 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

Wishing the former PM a speedy and full recovery, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted, “Praying for former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji’s full and speedy recovery.”