New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's health condition is said to be stable at present, according to a doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday evening after he suffered from fever and weakness.

Manmohan Singh has been admitted to a private ward of the Cardio-Neuro Tower in the hospital and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited AIIMS on Thursday to inquire about Manmohan Singh’s health.

Rahul Gandhi met the former prime minister’s wife, Gursharan Kaur, and also spoke to the doctors attending on Manmohan Singh.

Rahul Gandhi spent around half an hour at the hospital in the evening.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya also visted AIIMS earlier on Thursday to to inquire about Manmohan Singh’s condition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with a number of other leaders have wished Manmohan Singh good health and a speedy recovery.

