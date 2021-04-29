New Delhi: Former Prime Minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh has recovered from COVID-19 and has been discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday. Singh, 88, was admitted to the premier hospital with mild fever on April 19, after he tested positive for COVID-19. The former prime minister had taken the two doses of COVID-19 vaccine on March 4 and April 3. Also Read - Man, Who Has Lived Alone on an Island For 32 Years, Finally Plans to Leave