New Delhi: A day after getting admitted to AIIMS for chest pain, hospital sources on Monday said that former prime minister Manmohan Singh is stable and his condition has improved. The hospital sources also informed that he tested negative for COVID-19.

The 87-year-old economist was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Sunday evening after he suffered a reaction to a new medication and developed fever.

As per updates, the senior Congress leader is doing better on Monday and did not have any fever during the day.

However, he had to undergo a series of tests and some of the test results are awaited. Singh may be discharged in a day or so, the sources added.

On Monday, the Congress leader was shifted from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the cardio-thoracic unit to a private ward in the Cardio-Neuro Tower of AIIMS.

The hospital sources further added that he is being investigated to rule out other causes of fever and is being provided with adequate care.

A senior leader of the Congress, Singh is currently a member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

Prior to this, he in 2009 underwent successful coronary bypass surgery at the AIIMS. A number of leaders expressed concern over his health and wished him a speedy recovery.