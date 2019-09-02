New Delhi: The controversial final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam, which left out over 19 lakh names, has another surprise exclusion of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed’s family.

The final list of NRC, which was released on August 31, excluded the family of Riazuddin Ali Ahmed who is the son of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed’s cousin Ikramuddin.

Riazuddin, a resident of Rangia village in Kamrup district of Assam, said that his name was not in the final list even after being the nephew of the former President of India Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed due to which he is really worried.

Kargil war veteran Mohammad Sanaullah and retired Indian Army junior commissioned officer (JCO) had also failed to make it to the final list of the NRC who was declared a foreigner by a foreigners’ tribunal earlier this year.

While Sanaullah’s wife was named as Indian in the final list, the names of his three children, two daughters and a son, were also missing from the list.

The final list drew flak from many politicians including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Himanta Biswa Sarma, minister in Assam government, complained that names of many Indian citizens who migrated from Bangladesh as refugees prior to 1971 have not been included in the NRC because authorities refused to accept refugee certificates.

He said that the Supreme Court should allow re-verification of 20% of residents of bordering districts and 10% of rest of it.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor had also lambasted the final list and called it ‘botched up’.

“A botched up NRC leaves lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country! Such is the price people pay when political posturing & rhetoric is misunderstood as solution for complex issues related to national security without paying attention to strategic & systemic challenges,” Prashant Kishor tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the NRC final list has exposed all those who tried to take political mileage out of it and that they have a lot to answer to the nation.

“This is what happens when an act is guided by an ulterior motive rather than the good of the society and the larger interest of the nation,” Mamata tweeted after the list was released.

“My heart goes out to all those, especially the large number of Bengali speaking brothers and sisters, who are made to suffer because of this botched-up process,” she added.