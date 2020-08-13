New Delhi: The health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged and he is “deeply comatose with stable vital parameters”. He underwent an emergency brain surgery three days ago. He, who also tested positive for COVID, continues to remain on ventilator support at the Army Research and Referral Hospital. Also Read - Burning Love! UK Stuntman Lights Himself on Fire While Proposing to His Girlfriend | Watch

"The condition of Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and continues to be on ventilator support," the hospital authorities said today.

The hospital issued a statement following fake news doing rounds on social media regarding his health condition. This also prompted former president's son Abhijit Mukherjee to issue a statement refuting speculations around his father's worsening health.

“My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive and haemodynamically stable! Speculations and fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News,” tweeted Abhijit Mukherjee.

Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee, who is also a Congress functionary, too refuted the rumours about her father. She also urged, especially media persons, not to call her citing that she needs to keep her phone free for any updates from the hospital.

The former President who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on Monday has not shown any improvement and his health worsened on Tuesday evening.

As per the hospital, the veteran leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 p.m. on Monday in a critical condition. It was found that he had a large brain clot for which he underwent the emergency procedure.

Mukherjee himself on Monday stated that he has tested positive for COVID.