New Delhi: Former President of India Dr Pranab Mukherjee is ‘haemodynamically stable’, said his son Abhijit in a recent Twitter post on Wednesday evening. However, officials of the Delhi Army R&R Hospital maintained that he continues to be critical, still on ventilator support. Also Read - Baahubali Director SS Rajamouli And Family Test COVID-19 Negative, Will Wait For 3 Weeks For Plasma Donation

“With All Your Prayers, My Father is haemodynamically stable now. I request everyone to continue with your prayers & good wishes for his speedy recovery. Thank You,” Congress MLA Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted at around 8:30 PM. Also Read - Rahul Dravid Delivers Strong Message to State Units at BCCI Webinar, Says Don't Let Former Players' Experience go Waste

Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, August 10, and underwent a surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to that.

According to hospital reports, the former president stopped responding to treatment and has not shown signs of improvement since Tuesday evening.

Mukherjee’s daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee also prayed for her father in an emotional tweet reminiscing this time last year.

“Last year August 8 was one of the happiest days for me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later on August 10 he fell critically ill.

“May God do whatever is best for him and give me strength to accept both joys and sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all for their concerns,” she wrote on Twitter.

A powerful orator and scholar, Mukherjee was President of India from 2012 to 2017. He was known for maintaining a good rappot with bureaucrats and leaders across parties.

Many political leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and others wished him a speedy recovery.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also visited the R&R Hospital and enquired about the 84-year-old former president’s health.