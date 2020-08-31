New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee who was undergoing treatment for lung infection at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital passed away on Monday, his son Abhijit Mukherjee announced on Twitter. Also Read - Decline in Pranab Mukherjee's Medical Condition; Ex-President in Septic Shock Due to Lung Infection: Hospital

Earlier in the day, the hospital sources had said that his condition declined after he suffered a septic shock due to his lung infection.

Doctors attending on the 84-year-old Mukherjee said he continues to be in a deep coma and is on ventilator support. Mukherjee was being managed by a team of specialists.

The former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in his brain. He later developed a lung infection.

“There has been a decline in the medical condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by a team of specialists. He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support,” the hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.