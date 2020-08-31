New Delhi: After a long battle with health complications that worsened due to coronavirus infection, the 13th President of India Dr Pranab Mukherjee on Monday passed away at the age of 84. President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his condolences on Twitter as he said that the nation has lost “one of its worthiest sons”. Also Read - Former President And Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee Dies; Sports Fraternity Mourns | POSTS

“Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens,” President Kovind said. Also Read - 'A Legend Leaves Us': Tributes Pour on Twitter As Former President Pranab Mukherjee Dies at 84

“Endowed with perspicacity and wisdom, Bharat Ratna Shri Mukherjee combined tradition and modernity. In his 5 decade long illustrious public life, he remained rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held. He endeared himself to people across political spectrum,” he said. Also Read - Former President Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away at 84

“As the First Citizen, he continued to connect with everyone, bringing Rashtrapati Bhavan closer to the people. He opened its gates for public visit. His decision to discontinue the use of the honorific ‘His Excellency’ was historic,” he said in a subsequent tweet.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and highlighted how the former President “indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation”.

“A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society.

During his political career that spanned decades, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty,” PM Modi said in a series of tweets.

As India’s President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens. He made the President’s house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature. His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by me. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/cz9eqd4sDZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

Here’s how political leaders from across the spectrum reacted:

Pranab Da's life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to our motherland. His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 31, 2020

With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends. pic.twitter.com/zyouvsmb3V — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 31, 2020

The announcement was made by his son and Congress MP Abhijit Mukherjee.