New Delhi: Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in critical condition, officials of the Delhi Army Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Tuesday. He was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the deadly coronavirus infection and underwent brain surgery subsequently. Also Read - UGC Final Year Exams: 'Reconsider September Decision', Punjab CM Urges PM Modi During COVID-19 Meet

“Former Pres Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to Delhi’s Army Hospital on August 10 in critical condition. He underwent emergency life-saving surgery for a brain clot. Post-surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support. He also tested COVID-19 positive,” hospital officials told news agency ANI. Also Read - Gurgaon Containment Zone List Today | Number of COVID Hotspots Decreases to 15 From 72

Unwell for some days, Mukherjee was hospitalised on the advice of the doctors last evening. The brain surgery was also reported as successful, however, hospital sources had maintained that the veteran leader was on ventilator support in critical condition. Also Read - COVID-19: PM Modi Holds Meeting With CMs of 10 States; Total Tally Reaches 22,68,675, Deaths Cross 45K

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited the R&R Hospital and enquired about the former president’s health.

Prior to his visit to the hospital, the former President tweeted, “On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19.”

Mukherjee served as the President from 2012 to 2017 and was known for maintaining good relations with bureaucrats and leaders across parties.

Many political leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and others wished him a speedy recovery.