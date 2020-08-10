New Delhi: Former President of India Dr Pranab Mukherjee on Monday tested positive for coronavirus. Also Read - COVID-19 in Gujarat: Fine For Not Wearing Face Masks Raised to Rs 1,000 Across State

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee tweeted.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

This is breaking news, more details awaited.