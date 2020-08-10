New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was earlier in the day tested positive for coronavirus, underwent successful brain surgery on Monday at the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) hospital for removal of a clot. Hospital sources said his condition is critical at the moment and he is on ventilator support. Also Read - Andaman And Nicobar Lockdown News: Shutdown in Union Territory Extended by a Week

Unwell for some days, Mukherjee was hospitalised on the advice of the doctors and had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery.

Prior to his visit to the hospital, Mukherjee in a tweet said in the morning, "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today."

“I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19,” Mukherjee, who was the president from 2012 to 2017, said.

To check his health condition, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the R&R Hospital and enquired about the former president’s health.

Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, along with several of his party colleagues, wished Mukherjee, who was a Congress leader for years, a speedy recovery.

Several leaders from across the political spectrum also wished Mukherjee an early recovery.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, “I have come to know former President of India Sh. Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for Covid-19…concerned about his health. Wish him a speedy recovery.”

“Wishing Sri Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery. I am sure he will be out of this sooner than later,” said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Union minister Piyush Goyal also wished good health for Mukherjee and said he is confident that the former president will quickly recover from the virus.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said, “Astonishing and matter of concern that former President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for COVID per press reports. Very active, regular walker, wish him quick recovery and restful convalescence.”

(With inputs from PTI)