Kolkata: Congress MP Abhijit Mukherjee, the son of former president Pranab Mukherjee on Monday joined the Trinamool Congress in presence of senior party leaders like Partha Chatterjee and Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

Earlier, reports claimed that Abhijit Mukherjee, who has been a two-term MP in the Lok Sabha in his father's seat of Jangipur, was in talks with the TMC leadership for the past few weeks. Abhijit Mukherjee's shift to TMC is being seen as a major embarrassment for the Congress, which has lost some of its prominent faces in recent years including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, Himanta Biswa Sarma, etc.

