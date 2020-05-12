New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was on Tuesday discharged from the capital’s premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he was admitted there Sunday night after complaining of chest pain. Also Read - Former PM Manmohan Singh Stable, Improving; Tests Negative For Coronavirus

He was discharged on medical advice, news agency ANI quoted an AIIMS official saying.

The 87-year-old former two-term Prime Minister, who was the first Sikh to hold the position, was also tested for the deadly coronavirus, and gave negative result.

The COVID-19 test, as per reports, was done as a matter of ‘abundant precaution’ due to the currently prevailing circumstances.

Dr Singh, who is also a former Finance Minister and Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in 2009, underwent a successful coronary by-pass surgery at AIIMS, a complex beating-heart operation that went on for nearly 14 hours.

After the news of his hospitalisation had come, politician, scutting across party lines had wished him a ‘speedy recovery,’ with many also noting how much his ‘wise counsel’ was needed in current testing times.