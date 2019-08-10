New Delhi: Former Prime Minister and Congress veteran Dr Manmohan Singh is ready to another innings as a member of the Upper House as he will file his nomination for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on August 13.

Manmohan Singh’s nearly 30-year-long tenure as a Rajya Sabha member had ended in June and was not present during the budget session of Parliament for the first time since his first election from Assam in 1991.

During his tenure as Rajya Sabha MP, Singh led the upper House for 10 years from 2004 to 2014 and acted as the Leader of the Opposition for six years

He could not make up to the Parliament’ Upper House due to Congress’ poor strength in the Assam’s state Assembly.

The Congress party had only 25 MLAs as against 43 first-preference votes needed.

The party even cannot send Singh from other states where Rajya Sabha seats are vacant.

In May, the Centre had also reduced the number of staff provided to Dr Singh for retaining his 14-member staff.

According to Zee News, Dr Singh wrote to the PM’s Principal Secretary over the issue and cited how the term of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s staff was extended and how similar benefits were extended to P V Narasimha Rao and I K Gujral as well after they demitted the office.

The PMO conveyed to Dr Singh that PM Modi had not accepted his request to retain his 14-member support staff and decided to go by the rule book.