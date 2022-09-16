Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh is likely to join the BJP next week, party spokesperson said today. Amarinder Singh will also merge his newly formed party with the BJP.Also Read - No One Came to Help Sidhu Moosewala After He Was Shot, Say Locals | Watch Video

Capt. Amarinder Singh, 80, had floated the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) last year after quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as Chief Minister.

He will join the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and other senior leaders in Delhi.

Captain, who is learnt to be leaving for New Delhi on September 18, had recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah amid reports that he is likely to get a key role in the BJP after joining it.