New Delhi: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Jagannath Pahadi died due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. He was 89. Jagannath Pahadia was the chief minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former governor of Haryana and Bihar. Also Read - Jamia Professor Nabila Sadiq Dies Of COVID Days After Twitter SOS | This Was Her Last Tweet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled his demise saying the former CM made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment in his long political and administrative career. Also Read - Fearing He Had COVID, Man Drinks Kerosene and Dies; Tests Negative After Death

PM Modi tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of former Rajasthan CM, Shri Jagannath Pahadia Ji. In his long political and administrative career, he made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Saddened by the demise of former Rajasthan CM, Shri Jagannath Pahadia Ji. In his long political and administrative career, he made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2021

Condoling his demise, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the state will observe one day of mourning in honour of Jagannath Pahadia. All government offices will remain closed in Rajasthan on Thursday.

“I’m very shocked by his demise. He served the country as Governor & union minister too & he was among one of the veteran leaders in the country,” Gehlot tweeted.

“Rajasthan will observe one day of state mourning in honour of former CM Jagannath Pahadia & the national flag will be flown at half-mast. All govt offices to remain close today. His last rites will be performed with full state honours,” Gehlot said.