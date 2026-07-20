Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra raises questions on Hisar Arya Samaj organisation

New Delhi: In a significant national development, former Rajya Sabha MP and Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra has raised serious questions about alleged corruption and irregularities in the functioning and management of the Hisar-based Arya Samaj Society. He has demanded an impartial investigation into the lack of transparency and financial and administrative irregularities within the organization. Notably, Dr Subhash Chandra, while referring to the glorious history of Arya Samaj and its social reforms like promotion of widow marriage, linking environment and religion, the tradition of performing havan in every house and spreading education, said that in the present times, corruption has become rampant in such a great organization.

Arya Samaj, an organisation based in Hisar, Haryana, has become embroiled in controversy. Serious allegations of corruption have been levelled against the organisation, ranging from its temple society to the schools run by it. In this connection, Essel Group Chairman and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra raised questions about the functioning of the organisation during a press conference held in Hisar.

Dr Subhash Chandra said that the CAV institution is 108 years old and was established with the objective of providing quality education to underprivileged children at affordable fees. Dr Chandra said that the organisation once had 450 shops, the rent from which was used to cover the expenses of the schools. However, a case involving alleged corruption of around Rs 50 crore has now come to light in connection with these shops and other properties. He also said that several plots of land associated with the organisation have been sold and that, overall, corruption worth Rs 700-800 crore is suspected.

Misinformation misleads CM Nayab Singh Saini

It has emerged that certain individuals submitted inaccurate information to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, putting pressure on the Hisar administration and stalling official action on the matter.

Addressing a press conference, Sarpanch Somesh voiced strong opposition and announced plans for an upcoming agitation. He warned that if an administrator is not appointed for Arya Samaj by July 23, widespread protests will commence on July 24.