New Delhi: Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd Sunil Godhwani were on Thursday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

Both the accused have been taken in the custody in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. They will be produced before a metropolitan magistrate in the prison, when the ED is likely to seek their custodial interrogation.

Singh was already lodged in the jail in connection with a case filed by the Delhi Police in relation to the alleged scam.

As per the central agency, Singh and Godhwani are accused of laundering money, punishable under sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

In December, Religare Enterprises and its subsidiary made another complaint to the corporate affairs ministry alleging misappropriation of funds worth ₹2,230 crores of the company and its units.

The complaint also alleged that illegal issuances and redemption of preference shares led to undue gains of approximately ₹290 crores to promoter groups.

