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Former Raymond Chairman Vijaypat Singhania passes away at 87 in Mumbai; his son says...

Former Raymond Chairman Vijaypat Singhania passes away at 87 in Mumbai; his son says…

Former Raymond Chairman Vijaypat Singhania passes away at 87 in Mumbai; his son says...

Former Raymond Chairman Vijaypat Singhania passes away at 87 in Mumbai

Former Raymond Chairman Vijaypat Singhania passes away at 87 in Mumbai

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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