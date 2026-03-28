By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Former Raymond Chairman Vijaypat Singhania passes away at 87 in Mumbai; his son says…
Former Raymond Chairman Vijaypat Singhania passes away at 87 in Mumbai; his son says...
Former Raymond Chairman Vijaypat Singhania passes away at 87 in Mumbai
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.