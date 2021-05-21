Goa: A Goa court on Friday acquitted former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal of all charges in the rape case filed against him eight years ago. The charges were filed by a junior colleague who had alleged that the senior journalist had sexually assaulted her in a five-star resort in Goa in 2013. Tarun Tejpal was arrested and spent seven months in jail until the Supreme Court granted him bail. Also Read - Tarun Tejpal Case: SC Extends Trial Completion Time till March 31

“He has been acquitted from all charges. Order not given yet. It will be uploaded later,” Tarun Tejpal’s defence counsel said after the verdict.

The sessions court had earlier adjourned pronouncement of the verdict in the case on three occasions, citing various reasons.

The court was to deliver the verdict on April 27, but the judge had adjourned it to May 12. On May 12, it was further adjourned to May 19 and on May 19, it was adjourned to May 21.

In a statement, Tarun Tejpal said: “The past seven and a half years have been traumatic for my family as we have dealt with the catastrophic fallout of these false allegations on every aspect of our personal professional and public lives. We have felt the boot of the state, but through it all we have cooperated fully with the Goa Police and the legal system, through hundreds of hours of court proceedings”.

“We have unwaveringly followed every mandate of due procedure and abided by every principle of law laid in the Constitution. We have also endeavoured to uphold every norm of decency expected in a case like this,” Tarun Tejpal said in a written statement, while thanking the court for its “rigorous, impartial and fair trial”.