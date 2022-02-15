New Delhi: Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday resigned from Congress after a long association of 46 years with the party. In a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Kumar said, “Having given my thoughtful consideration to the matter, I have concluded that in the present circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best subserve larger national causes outside the party-fold.”

“I am accordingly quitting the party after a long association of 46 years and hope to proactively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership, based on the promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters,” he said.

“While paying my respectful regards, I thank you for the consideration extended to me in the past and wish you good health in the years ahead,” he added.

Ashwani Kumar’s Political stint

The 69-year-old politician has served as one of the youngest Additional Solicitor General of India. He was also a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab and held several portfolios in the last UPA government.

He was the Minister of Law and Justice from October 2012 to May 2013. From January 2011 to May 2013, he was the Minister of State in the Ministry of Planning; Ministry of Science and Technology; and Ministry of Earth Sciences. He was the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs from January to July 2011.

Ashwani Kumar has also served as Congress’ national spokesperson and chairman of its Vichar Vibhag.

As a legal counsel, he has argued important cases before the Supreme Court of India, including the Bhopal Gas Tragedy case, and has also represented major corporations in international arbitrations. He has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2002.

The Congress has seen a string of exits by leaders, including its youth faces – among them the likes of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, R P N Singh. , Sushmita Dev, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Laliteshpati Tripathi – in the last two years. But Kumar’s exit signals that even the old guard is increasingly getting disenchanted with the state of affairs in the party.