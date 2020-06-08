New Delhi: Former Union Minister of Water Resources Arjun Charan Sethi on Monday passed away at the age of 79 in a private hospital in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. Also Read - Unlock 1.0 Odisha: These Relaxations Are Allowed in Locked Down 11 Districts | Check List

Sethi was the Water Resource Minister from 2000 to 2004 during the reign of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government. He was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times on a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ticket and twice to the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

In 2019, he quit the former party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).