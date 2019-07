Hyderabad: Senior Congress Leader and Former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy passed away in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Sunday.

Reddy had been unwell for the last few days and had been undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

On Saturday night he fell ill again and was shifted to AIG hospital where he was declared dead.

Reddy was Minister of Science and Technology during United Progressive Alliance government in the 15th Lok Sabha.