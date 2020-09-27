New Delhi: Former Union Minister and veteran BJP leader Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday morning. Also Read - Raje wins Jhalarapatan seat, defeats Manvendra Singh

Expressing grief over his demise, PM Modi said,"Jaswant Singh will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. During Atal Ji's Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs."

PM asserted that the late politician also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP and he will always remembers his interactions with him.

Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condoled the demise of the former minister. “Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader & former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian,” he tweeted.