New Delhi: A day after resigning from the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet in Uttar Pradesh, an arrest warrant was issued against former BJP minister Swami Prasad Maurya on Wednesday in a seven-year-old case. The Sultanpur MP-MLA court has issued the arrest warrant against Swami Prasad Maurya.Also Read - Another UP Minister, Dara Singh Chauhan, Resigns Ahead Of 2022 Assembly Polls

Maurya has been asked to appear in court on January 24. He had been accused of stoking communal feelings when he was in the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 2014, according to a report by news agency IANS.

“Swami Prasad Maurya had to appear in connection with religious remarks he made in 2014. The High Court had granted stay on non-bailable warrant against him, it was valid till January 6. He had to appear today but didn’t. NBW issued against him, next hearing will take place on January 24,” Advocate Anil Tiwari said, news agency ANI reported.

Swami Prasad Maurya had to appear in connection with religious remarks he made in 2014.HC had granted stay on non-bailable warrant against him, it was valid till Jan 6.He had to appear today but didn't.NBW issued against him, next hearing on Jan 24: Adv Anil Tiwari, Sultanpur, UP pic.twitter.com/6GZWFKiXti — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 12, 2022

Reacting to the development, Maurya laughed off and said: “All this and much more will happen now.”

This comes hours after Swami Prasad Maurya told reporters he would be joining Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party on January 14. The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday had welcomed Swami Prasad Maurya to their fold, even sharing a picture that showed him with party president Akhilesh Yadav.

In a jolt to the BJP in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the state cabinet and three other MLAs announced they were also quitting the party. Tindwari MLA Brajesh Prajapati, Tilhar’s Roshan Lal Varma and Bilhaur’s Bhagwati Sagar announced that they are leaving the BJP in Maurya’s support, amid speculation that others could follow them.

In his resignation letter addressed to Governor Anandiben Patel, Maurya, a powerful OBC (Other Backward Class) leader and five-time MLA said that he was upset at the sidelining of Dalits and weaker sections of society. “Due to the attitude of gross neglect towards Dalits, backward, farmers, unemployed youth and small and medium-sized traders, I am resigning from the council of ministers of Yogi (Adityanath) of UP,” Maurya tweeted.

Meanwhile, Dara Singh Chauhan – another minister from Yogi Adityanath cabinet – announced his resignation from the post on Wednesday even as Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya urged him to reconsider the decision. Moments after Dara Singh Chauhan announced his resignation, Akhilesh Yadav had put out a tweet welcoming the former UP minister.

“Hearty welcome and greetings to Shri Dara Singh Chouhan ji, the relentless fighter of the struggle for ‘social justice’! The SP and its allies will unite and take the movement of equality and equality to the extreme… Eliminate discrimination! This is our collective resolve! Respect everyone~ space for everyone! #MelaHobe,” Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

परिवार का कोई सदस्य भटक जाये तो दुख होता है जाने वाले आदरणीय महानुभावों को मैं बस यही आग्रह करूँगा कि डूबती हुई नांव पर सवार होनें से नुकसान उनका ही होगा

बड़े भाई श्री दारा सिंह जी आप अपने फैसले पर पुनर्विचार करिये — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) January 12, 2022

Dara Singh Chauhan, who held the Environment and Forest portfolio, is a former BSP MP who joined the BJP in 2015. He was elected from Mau and belongs to the OBCs.