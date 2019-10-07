Dehradun: Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat was admitted to hospital after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness on Monday morning.

As per ANI, Rawat has been admitted to Max hospital in Dehradun. A team of doctors is treating Harish Rawat and all necessary tests including MRI are being done. However, no information regarding his condition has been provided.

Rawat is currently embroiled in a case where he was accused of horse-trading rebel Congress MLAs. Former Union Minister and senior advocate of the Supreme Court Kapil Sibal is appearing on behalf of Harish Rawat in the case.

A 5-time MP, Harish Rawat became the chief minister of Uttarakhand in 2014. In addition to this, he was also the Union Minister of Water Resources in the Manmohan Singh government in the 15th Lok Sabha.