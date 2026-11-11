Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after collapsing during morning walk

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday admitted to AIIMS after he fell unconscious during his morning walk.

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Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after collapsing during morning walk | image; file

Dhankhar Admitted To AIIMS: Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was rushed to AIIMS hospital on Wednesday after he fell unconscious during his morning walk, news agency PTI reported, citing sources. His security personnel took the 75-year-old to a police control room (PCR) vehicle. An ILBS medical team and an AIIMS doctor provided medical assistance. However, he was later shifted to AIIMS in an ambulance. His health condition is not yet known. AIIMS has not issued a statement so far.

The 75-year-old former Rajya Sabha chairman is admitted to the cardio-neuro centre, where doctors are examining and treating him, sources said. Security personnel rushed Dhankhar home in a PCR vehicle after he remained unconscious for a few minutes.

Read more: Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after episodes of fainting

Dhankhar served as the 14th vice president of the country from August 2022 to July 21, 2025. The former Rajya Sabha chairman experiences several incidents of loss of consciousness since 2024.

In March 2025, he was rushed to AIIMS’s critical care unit after experiencing chest pain. Doctors reviewed his reports and performed angioplasty.

In a statement, AIIMS said, “After receiving necessary care by the medical team at AIIMS, he made a satisfactory recovery and was discharged on March 12. He has been advised to take adequate rest for the next few days.”

He fainted and fell unconscious last year while attending the golden jubilee event of Kumaon University in Nainital. He was on an official visit to the city. He fainted while hugging former parliamentary colleague Mahendra Singh Pal.

In January this year, Dhankhar fell unconscious two times while going to the washroom.

After submitting his resignation as the Vice President, Dhankhar vacated Uprashtrapati Bhavan and shifted at the South Delhi farmhouse of Haryana politician Abhay Choutala. He has not been allocated a post-retirement official residence.

He resigned from the post in July 2025 to “prioritise health care and abide by medical advice.”

“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution,” the resignation letter said.