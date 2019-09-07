New Delhi: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, who was hospitalised on Friday night after having acute respiratory problems, is stable now, as per senior hospital staff.

The 75-year-old veteran Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) was admitted to Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata last night after a sudden deterioration in his health as he complained of having difficulty in breathing. He was taken to the Intensive Coronary or Cardiac Care Unit (ICCU) ward as his condition was reported to be critical.

“Mr Bhattacharjee’s condition has improved a lot. He is quite stable now. His parameters are better now,” a senior hospital official said. The former chief minister is currently undergoing treatment.

An eight-member team is monitoring his condition. his oxygen and haemoglobin levels are normal now but doctors have requested another unit of blood to have donated as for precaution. Bhattacharya sought to return home this morning, however, the doctors want to keep him under observation.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid a visit to the hospital to inquire about Bhattacharya’s health, while the veteran leader’s daughter was present at the hospital all night. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, senior CPM leaders Surjya Kanta Mishra and Rabin Deb, and Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya also visited the ailing minister.

Bhattacharya has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for many years. He has also been losing his eyesight over the past few years. Bhattacharya was the Chief Minister of West Bengal for two terms from 2000 to 2011.

After a consistent deterioration in health, the veteran leader resigned from the CPI(M) politburo, the Central Committee as well as the State Secretariat in 2018. He made his last public appearance on February 3 this year, during a Left Front mega rally ahead of the polls.