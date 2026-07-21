Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to join CJP protest in Delhi

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee announced she will visit Delhi and join the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest against the NEET paper leak to strengthen Opposition unity.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/former-west-bengal-cm-mamata-banerjee-to-join-cjp-protest-in-delhi-8479842/ Copy

Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee- File image

Kolkata: In a significant political development, Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made a big announcement regarding the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party’s movement over the NEET exam paper leak in the national capital. In her recent statement, the TMC leader has said that she will join the movement of CJP against the Union Government at New Delhi. Apart from this, the leader has also said that, if necessary, she will go to the level of the Supreme Court to protect her right over the name and electoral symbol of Trinamool Congress.

What Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on joining CJP protest in Delhi?

“If you try to snatch my electoral symbol, I will not remain silent. If necessary, I will go up to the level of the Supreme Court. My struggle against the Bharatiya Janata Party will continue. I will again start extensive tours in West Bengal districts shortly. I will even join the movement of CJP against the Union Government at New Delhi,” said Mamata Banerjee at the party’s annual July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally in front of Birla Planetarium in Central Kolkata.

Also read: Delhi HC allows shifting Sonam Wangchuk to Medanta hospital, cites need for continuous medical monitoring

Speaking on the occasion, she also ruled out the possibility of taking back deserters who have either joined together under a different political platform or formed a rebel faction within the party in this difficult phase amid Trinamool Congress’ landslide defeat in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly polls.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife welcomes Delhi High Court’s order

In a related development, activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, on Tuesday welcomed the Delhi High Court’s order allowing him to be shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital, saying it reaffirmed a citizen’s fundamental right to choose their doctors and alleged that Wangchuk’s admission to the government hospital amounted to a “detention”.

Also read: CJP Chalo Sansad March Violence: Over 118 Delhi Police personnel injured, public property damaged, legal action initiated

She also alleged that Wangchuk was brought to Safdarjung Hospital by police rather than hospital staff and claimed that he was kept in the intensive care unit unnecessarily.

Also read: Cockroach Janata Party update: Founder Abhijeet Dipke moves Delhi HC against blocking of party’s X account

“We are very happy. This order came in record time. In India, a democratic citizen has the right to choose doctors and hospitals,” Angmo told reporters after the court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies)