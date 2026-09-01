Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s niece found dead in Birbhum, police says…

In a shocking incident in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Bristy Mukherjee, the niece of TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, was discovered hanging at her Rampurhat home on Tuesday afternoon, prompting local police to launch a detailed probe into her death.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/former-west-bengal-cm-mamata-banerjees-niece-found-dead-in-birbhum-police-says-8514451/ Copy

Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence security withdrawal sparks row. Political vendetta or administrative move?(File image)

Kolkata: In a shocking development from West Bengal’s Birbhum, TMC supremo and Former West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee’s niece was found hanging at her residence in West Bengal on Tuesday. As per the local police, the body of Bristi Mukherjee (28) was recovered from a room on the second floor of her house at Kusumba village in Rampurhat area this afternoon, a senior officer said. According to family members, Mukherjee had been suffering from depression for the past few years and was undergoing treatment. She had lost her job following a Supreme Court order cancelling recruitments in government-aided schools over alleged corruption, the family members said.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway. The circumstances leading to the death will be established after the post-mortem and other procedural inquiries,” he said.

Read more: Trouble mounts for Mamata Banerjee as Kolkata Police files FIR over high court order violation

Her father Nihar Mukhopadhyay said, “The girl had been suffering mental health issues for about five-six years. We used to see a doctor regularly. Today, I don’t know how all this happened. We were on the ground floor of the house at that time.”

The Rampurhat police have started investigating the incident. It is worth noting that allegations of corruption related to the recruitment of primary teachers and recruitment to Group C posts in state-run schools were made against Bristi Mukhopadhyay and it was alleged that she got the job through irregularities, a report by IANS news agency said.

It is known that her name was also on the list of job cancellations published by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission after the order of the Calcutta High Court. Bristi Mukhopadhyay’s name was at number 608 on the list. However, she resigned from the job a few days after joining, citing personal reasons.

Local sources also informed that a divorce case had been going on with Bristi’s husband for a few months. She was married in Ayash village under Rampurhat police station. It is also known that she has a 12-year-old child. The police are also investigating whether her death is related to this family situation.

Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ancestral home is in Chakaipur village of Rampurhat Block No. I. Her maternal uncle’s house is very close to it in Kusumba village.