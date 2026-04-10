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Fortune changed through bakery: Bareillys Nasreen B provides employment to 10 women through the Janata Group

Fortune changed through bakery: Bareilly’s Nasreen B provides employment to 10 women through the ‘Janata Group’

A small group of women in Bareilly's Ghanghora-Ghanghori village has provided employment to ten women of her village through the Janata Self-Help Group. Nasreen B started a small-scale bakery business that helped give wings to not just her but the other women in her village as well

The most remarkable aspect of Nasreen’s success is that along with improving her own life

A small village named Ghanghora-Ghanghori in the Fatehganj Paschimi block of Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh has today gained a new identity. Nasreen B, a resident of this village, has proven through her hard work and effective use of government schemes that even a rural woman can become a successful entrepreneur.

Nasreen B’s journey began when she laid the foundation of the ‘Janata’ Self-Help Group under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM). Once worried about how to support her family, Nasreen did not give up and started a small-scale bakery business.

Financial Support: In 2022, the group first received Rs 15,000 and later Rs 1 lakh in government financial assistance, which gave wings to her dreams.

Technical Advancement: With this amount, Nasreen installed a modern machine for making cream rolls, significantly increasing both the quality and production capacity.

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From Beneficiary to Entrepreneur: The schemes of Yogi government have transformed Nasreen from merely a government “beneficiary” into a skilled entrepreneur. Today, the bakery products prepared by her have reached markets across Bareilly city.

Main Bakery Products

Crispy rusk (toast)

Flaky fan biscuits

Delicious cream rolls

The most remarkable aspect of Nasreen’s success is that along with improving her own life, she has also provided employment to 10 other women from the village, helping them become self-reliant. The group is no longer limited to bakery products; it has expanded its portfolio to include the production of papad, spices, and chips.

Economic Strength in Numbers

Monthly Income: The group now earns nearly Rs 1 lakh per month.

Market Expansion: Their products are regularly supplied from local villages to shops across Bareilly city.

Inspiration and Recognition

Today, Nasreen B is not only a pillar of support for her family but also a symbol of confidence and empowerment for the entire village. Administrative support and proper training have helped establish her products as a recognizable brand in the market.

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