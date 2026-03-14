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Fortune of local traders shines, turnover worth lakhs every month

Fortune of local traders shines, turnover worth lakhs every month

According to figures shared by traders, nearly 50,000 Ram Mandir models are being sold every month in Ayodhya, bringing significant prosperity to local shopkeepers.

Ram Mandir models and Ram Lalla idols have become symbols of faith for devotees, and their rising demand is creating new employment and income opportunities for traders in Ayodhya.

New Delhi: After the construction and inauguration of the Ram Mandir Ayodhya, the image of the holy city of Ayodhya has been changing rapidly. As a result of the expansion of tourism initiatives by the government led by Yogi Adityanath, the number of devotees arriving from across the country and abroad has increased.

The impact of this growing influx is clearly visible on local businesses as well. In particular, the trade of Ram Mandir models and idols of Ram Lalla has witnessed a major boom these days. According to figures shared by traders, nearly 50,000 Ram Mandir models are being sold every month in Ayodhya, bringing significant prosperity to local shopkeepers.

Almost every devotee visiting Ramnagari wishes to take home a Ram Mandir model or an idol of Ram Lalla. Devotees are installing them in their homes, leading to a widespread wave of devotion to Shree Ram. Overall, after the construction of the Ram Mandir Ayodhya, the increasing number of devotees visiting the city has given fresh momentum to local trade.

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Ram Mandir models and Ram Lalla idols have become symbols of faith for devotees, and their rising demand is creating new employment and income opportunities for traders in Ayodhya.

The Ram Mandir models are available in sizes ranging from 5 inches to 50 inches. Their prices also vary depending on the size and design. Small models are available for ₹50 to ₹100, while larger and more elaborate models cost between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000.

A one-foot Ram Mandir model is sold for approximately ₹3,500, while a five-inch small model can be purchased for about ₹100.

Gaurav Jaiswal, who runs a shop on Rampath, says that with the increasing number of devotees, sales have also risen significantly. He sells around 5 to 8 Ram Mandir models daily. His shop offers a variety of models ranging from ₹50 to ₹7,500. According to him, the continuous increase in tourists visiting Ayodhya after the temple’s construction has directly benefited local traders.

Similarly, Ayush Yadav, who runs a shop near Hanumangarhi Mandir, says he sells around 10 to 15 models priced at ₹50 every day. Another shopkeeper, Umesh Kumar, says that around 25 models priced at ₹100 are sold daily at his shop.

Shopkeeper Arvind Shukla says that he has also introduced special Ram mandir models with lights. An eight-inch illuminated model is sold for around ₹400, and about 15 to 20 such models are sold daily. During fairs or special occasions, this number increases even further.

Traders say that due to the expansion of tourism facilities and improvements in arrangements by the government led by Yogi Adityanath, the number of tourists visiting Ayodhya has increased rapidly. As a result, local markets have also become more vibrant.

According to Pankaj Gupta, President of the Udyog Vyapar Mandal, the government led by Yogi Adityanath has opened up vast opportunities for Ayodhya. After the construction of the Ram Mandir Ayodhya, tourism in the region has been expanding continuously.

There are about 60 major shops in Ayodhya that deal in Ram Mandir models and Ram Lalla idols, many of which operate both wholesale and retail businesses. He said that hundreds of Ram Mandir models are sold daily in the city, and similarly, there is also a significant sale of Ram Lalla idols.

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