New Delhi: Ladakh, one of the most preferred tourist destinations, has hit the headlines again as a couple from Jaipur has been caught ruining the place by driving their SUV over sand dunes in Hunder village. Taking to social media, the Leh Police shared 2 photos, showing a Toyota Fortuner SUV being driven on sand dunes. The SUV's number plate shows it's a Delhi-registered vehicle.

However, this is not the first time, tourists have been caught ravaging picturesque Ladakh. Earlier in April, a video wherein an Audi SUV was seen racing through shores of Pangong Lake had gone viral on social media. Moreover, two tourists who were hanging out of the sunroof and screaming were widely criticised by people for their irresponsible behaviour.

I am sharing again an another shameful video . Such irresponsible tourists are killing ladakh . Do you know? Ladakh have a more than 350 birds species and lakes like pangong are the home of many bird species. Such act may have risked the habitat of many bird species. pic.twitter.com/ZuSExXovjp — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) April 9, 2022

Mandatory 48 Hour-Acclimatisation For All Those Travelling To Leh

DO NOT PLY VEHICLES ON SAND DUNES

“One tourist vehicle was found violating the SDM Nubra’s direction not to drive cars over sand dunes in Hunder. The couple from Jaipur were booked as per law and a bond of Rs50,000 was taken from them. District police Leh requests tourists NOT TO PLY VEHICLES ON SAND DUNES as you damage the natural landscape and violate the prohibitory orders”, Leh police wrote on Facebook along with a couple of pictures of the law-breaking SUV.

Netizens Slam Tourists

Meanwhile, social media users took to Twitter and showered praise on Leh police. Furthermore they slammed the tourists for their ‘lack of common sense’.

“Very proud of our District Police Leh, Rules must be stringent so tourists won’t violate any traffic rules. Please keep the mountains/ landscape clean and wish to see more of such strict traffic rules!” one user wrote.

Hitting out at the couple, one FB user said, “Money can’t buy common sense.”

What People Should Not Do While Vacationing in Ladakh

According to a recent travel advisory, people travelling to Leh will need to undergo 48-hour mandatory acclimatisation before commencing their further explorations.

The aim of this rule is to prevent any sort of acute mountain sickness (AMS) which hinders the trip for tourists further.

Do not take taxis/motorcycles rented outside Ladakh for sightseeing

Do not think of taking a dip in the lake

India.com advises travellers to be on your guard while vacationing to the high Himalayas.