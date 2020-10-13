Manali: Days after PM Modi inaugurated the Atal Tunnel, the Congress in Himachal Pradesh has alleged that a foundation stone laid by party chief Sonia Gandhi had gone “missing”. Also Read - Kushboo Sundar Joins BJP Hours After Quitting Congress, Likely to Get a Seat in Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

Notably, Sonia had laid the foundation stone in the presence of state Congress leader Virbhadra Singh and former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal on June 28, 2010.

The party has now lodged complaints against the incident to the police at Manali and Keylong, and threatened to launch a state-wide protest.

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief writes to CM -'during inauguration of Rohtang Tunnel (file pic) by PM foundation stone laid by Sonia Gandhi on 28 June 2010, was removed by admn.' Asks CM to reinstall the foundation stone within 15 days "failing which Congress will hold agitation" pic.twitter.com/8yFZJH0U5r — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

As per an ANI report, the Himachal Pradesh Congress chief has written to the Chief Minister stating that the plaque had been removed by the administration. He has asked for it to be reinstalled within 15 days, failing which the party “will hold agitation”.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, the President of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee has called it an “undemocratic, unconventional and illegal step”. Reiterating Congress’ demands, he said that it the foundation stone was not restored, the party would organise a “massive state-level agitation against the government and the administration”.

He added that it is the responsibility of the government and police to find out how the plaque went missing.

The strategically-important Atal Tunnel, that connects Manali to the Lahaul-Spiti valley, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3.