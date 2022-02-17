New Delhi: Four people were arrested for allegedly raping a female calf in Rajasthan’s Alwar. A video of the incident has gone viral where one of the accused was seen raping the calf on the road while another accused covered her mouth from making a noise, according to a report by India Today.Also Read - From Dobra-Dobri to Semla-Semli, These 44 Villages in Rajasthan Have Unique Couple Names | V-Day Special

Two other people were present during the incident while one of them filmed the act, the report stated. Police said the female calf was brutalised by the accused. Also Read - Delhi Woman Lured to Rajasthan's Churu For Job; Gang-Raped, Thrown From Hotel's Roof

The four accused have been identified as Talim, Chuna, Zubair, and Waris, the police said. The incident took place in Chopanki area in the Alwar district. Also Read - Rajasthan Eases Covid-19 restrictions; Schools To Resume Physical Classes From February 1. Details HERE

“One of the accused committed the unnatural act while another one held the calf. One more accused filmed the act and another accused was present there while it happened,” Shantanu K Singh, Superintendent of Police, Alwar, was quoted as saying in the report.

The accused were booked under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said. The calf has undergone a medical examination, Singh said.