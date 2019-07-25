Indore: Self-styled godman Namdeo Das Tyagi aka Computer Baba on Thursday claimed that four BJP MLAs are in his contact and whenever Chief Minister Kamal Nath will tell him, he will present them.

“Four MLAs (BJP MLAs) are in contact with me when the time is right I’ll present them before everyone. When CM Kamal Nath tells me, I’ll present them before all,” said Computer Baba.

“They are in contact with me and are expecting that they will be included in government,” claimed Computer Baba.

Computer Baba, who was made minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, had campaigned for Congress leader Digvijay Singh during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and also joined the Madhya Pradesh secretariat in June this year.

He also assumed the charge as Chairman of the 17-member Narmada River Trust under the Madhya Pradesh government and demanded that a helicopter be provided to him within a week’s time so that he could conduct an aerial survey of the Narmada river.