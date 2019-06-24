Warangal (Telangana): Four BJP workers were injured while burning an effigy in Warangal, Telangana, on Monday when the fire raged, after one worker poured petrol on it. They were protesting against the state government over the rape of a nine-month-old in the district.

The protesters also damaged a police vehicle and cases have been registered.

There has been an outcry by women and student organisations against the alleged sexual assault and murder of the infant. The National Commission for Backward Classes has appealed to the state government to consider it a special case and set up a fast track court to hear the case.

The commission has also sought to fast track court to give its verdict within a month and also to ensure maximum punishment for the culprits.

BC Commission Member T Achary has assured the baby’s parents that the commission would urge the state government to constitute a fast track court.

Achary told mediapersons, “The commission is of the opinion that the state government should consider it as a special case and get the verdict at the earliest. We also want the government to help the family in all possible ways.”

He also wanted the state government to provide the child’s family with a double bedroom house in Hyderabad, near their workplace.

He said that the commission would try and get Rs 10 lakh financial assistance with the help of National Legal Services Authority and an additional Rs 7 lakh from the Centre for the parents of the victim. Achary also said that he would submit a report on the issue to the Central ministers and also to the State chief secretary.