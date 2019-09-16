New Delhi: Four men have been booked in Bettiah town of West Champaran district in Bihar on Monday for allegedly raping a former Muzaffarpur shelter home inmate on September 15. The victim has been sent for medical examination.

As per reports, the four accused had captured the shelter home survivor in a moving car where they allegedly raped her and later dumped her near her house. Two of the four accused happen to be brothers of the victim who was a part of an infamous NGO-run Muzaffarpur shelter home that made headlines last year.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Superintendent of Bettiah Police Jayant Kant said, ” We are taking further action based on whatever evidence we have collected so far. Four accused have been named, police teams have been formed and further action is being taken.”

“As per the medical report, no marks of external injury have been found on her body. FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team is conducting their own examination,” he added.

Last year, the shelter home captured the front pages after a social audit report revealed that more than 30 girls who resided there were alleged victims of sexual abuse.

Following the recent revelations to the case, the Supreme Court on September 12 directed the Bihar government to take action in the case and bring together eight of the 34 girls along with their family members.

An FIR has been lodged and the police are trying to analyse call records and CCTV footages in the area. Further investigation is being conducted, the police said.