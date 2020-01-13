New Delhi: In a fresh blow to the Congress, two more of its party leaders – Ram Singh Netaji and Vinay Mishra – on Monday decided to switch over to ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) just weeks before the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 due on February 8.

The Congress leaders including former Badarpur MLA Ram Singh Netaji; Vinay Mishra, son of former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra; along with Delhi’s Rohini ward councillor Jai Bhagwan Upkar, and Deepu Chaudhary, were inducted in a ceremony in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as well as Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh.

Meanwhile, another Congress leader and five-time MLA from Matia Mahal, Shoaib Iqbal, also jumped ship over to AAP.

If reports are to be believed, Congress leader Netaji said that he was “impressed” by the work the ruling AAP had done in the national capital within their five-year term. Netaji, who began as an independent candidate, was elected the second time as a member of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), before briefly switching over to Congress.

Inducting the leaders into to join the “family”, Kejriwal said, “They are warmly welcomed in the Aam Aadmi Party.”

It must be noted that the Kejriwal-led party currently holds 67 out of 70 seats in Delhi. While their stark rival, the BJP, has been mulling candidates from all over, the AAP has remained stern on its aim to get even higher numbers than the last elections.

Meanwhile, earlier today the BJP held a seven-hour long core-committee meeting, comprising Prakash Javadekar and Manoj Tiwari, and convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss their strategy over the upcoming polls.