Four dead, five Indian Army soldiers missing due to landslides and floods in Arunachal Pradesh

Landslides and floods have wreaked havoc in Arunachal Pradesh. Four people have lost their lives, and five Indian Army soldiers are missing. According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, both incidents occurred on Friday evening. Officials reported on Saturday, August 15, that heavy rains in the Dibang Valley district triggered flash floods that washed away two Army shelters, leaving five soldiers missing.

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(File image: Arunachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority)

New Delhi: Landslides and floods have wreaked havoc in Arunachal Pradesh. Four people have lost their lives, and five Indian Army soldiers are missing. According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, both incidents occurred on Friday evening.

Officials reported on Saturday, August 15, that heavy rains in the Dibang Valley district triggered flash floods that washed away two Army shelters, leaving five soldiers missing.

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Four Dead in Landslide

Four people died in a massive landslide at a road construction site in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Several people were trapped under the debris following the landslide; four fatalities have been confirmed. The deceased have been identified as Tadu Baki, Taji Rai, Markosh Basumatari, and Babul Ali.

The District Disaster Management Officer for Upper Subansiri stated that Babul Ali’s body has been recovered. Personnel from the Nacho police station have been deployed for search and rescue operations.

Fire and emergency service personnel are being summoned from Daporijo, and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team will also assist in the operation.

Five Indian Army Soldiers Missing

In Dibang Valley district, heavy rains on Friday evening caused flash floods that washed away two shelters belonging to the 5th Grenadiers at the Pashu Pani Army camp. Two search and rescue teams from the 5th Grenadiers have already been deployed.

Officials stated that seven Army soldiers were swept away by the flash floods; two were rescued, while five remain missing. The missing soldiers have been identified as Havildar Upendra and Army personnel Kundan, Vinod, Aditya, and Samunda. Teams comprising the ITBP’s 58th Battalion, the General Reserve Engineer Force’s 62 RCC, local volunteers, and Arunachal Pradesh Police personnel have been deployed to the site for the search operation. An SDRF team from Pasighat has also joined the effort to assist with the rescue operation.