New Delhi: At a time when the tough power tussle between the winning allies BJP and Shiv Sena continues over the government formation in the state, four independent MLAs on Wednesday came forward to support the Sena, giving a new twist to the politically high voltage story.

The Shiv Sena in a statement said that the independent MLAs, who supported the party, include Manjula Gavit, Chandrakant Patil, Ashish Jaiswal and Narendra Bhondekar. It also said that Bachchu Kadu and RajKumar Patel of Prahar Janshkti Party, Shankarrao Gadakh of Krantikari Shetkari Party have also extended their support to the Sena.

Earlier in the day, taking a dig at its partner BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said his party will make the ‘kundali’ (horoscope) of the state and will decide the fate of the leaders accordingly.

“We will make a ‘kundali’ (horoscope) of Maharashtra. We will decide on the positioning of planets starting from top to bottom. The Sena till today holds the power to make a star shine,” Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.

Replying to a question on who will be the Chief Minister, Raut said: “Anybody who has the support of 145 MLAs, be it a politician or an MLA, can become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.”

“The Governor will invite whoever has the figure of 145 or the largest party, but even they have to prove the majority on the floor of the house,” he further added.

Notably, the Shiv Sena has been demanding ‘50:50 formula’ over the government formation in the state. As per the Shiv Sena, the formula is a rotational arrangement in which a Chief Minister from each party will run the government for 2.5 years each.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with 105 seats. The Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections.