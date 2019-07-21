New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today wrote to Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar regarding the safety of Indians, including four people from Kerala, who were onboard the British Oil Tanker seized by Iran Revolutionary Guards in the Strait of Hormuz.

Pinarayi Vijayan in the letter said that he has learnt with great concern from media reports that crew of British Oil Tanker seized by Iran Revolutionary Guards in the Strait of Hormuz comprise Indians and he also understands that the ministry is making interventions in the matter.

Media reports have indicated that the crew of the British tanker seized by Iran includes 4 Malayalis. Following this, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has contacted the Union Government. He has also sent a message to Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs GoI. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) July 21, 2019

“I request that all possible efforts to ensure the safety of the crew be made and the relevant details of persons may be shared with state govt so that their family members can be contacted & we can be of help in their hour of crisis,”

Earlier today, the head of the Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran told Iranian state TV that all 23 crew members of the seized British oil tanker ‘Stena Impero’ are safe and in good health.

The crew of the tanker is made up of 18 Indians, including the captain, three Russians, a Latvian and a Filipino.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) seized the British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz for “failing to respect the international maritime rules while passing through the strait.”