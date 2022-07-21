Chandigarh/Punjab: Four members of a family including a minor were killed after roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain in Punjab’s Patiala. The incident took place in Matauli village of Patran sub-division.Also Read - Darna Mana Hai: 5 Places In Maharashtra Spookier Than Rajasthan's Bhangarh

If reports are to be believed, all the family members were sleeping when the incident took place, said Shutrana police station in-charge Shamsher Singh.

The deceased have been identified as Mukhtiar Singh (40) his son Vanshdeep Singh (15) and two daughters Simranjeet Kaur (13) and Kamaljeet Kaur (10).

The lone survivor in the mishap Mukhtiar’s wife Surinder Kaur, who received serious injuries, has been undergoing treatment at a hospital.