New Delhi: In a shocking incident, four family members of former BJP state president Madan Lal Saini allegedly died by suicide in Sikar district of Rajasthan on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Hanuman Prasad Saini, his wife Tara and their two daughters Anju and Pooja. As per the preliminary investigation, the family members were under mental distress after the couple lost their teenage son last year.

"We found the bodies of a man, his wife and two daughters hanging. We were informed that a family member died a few months ago. We are investigating the matter," ANI quoted Virendra Sharma, CO city as saying.

Notably, Hanuman Prasad Saini was the nephew of late Madan Lal Saini, who was appointed as the BJP state president in 2018 when Vasundhara Raje was the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. He had replaced Ashok Parnami, a close confidante of Vasundhara Raje.

Here’s a list of national and local helpline numbers which will provide help in seeking professional help from people trained about mental health problems:

1. National Institute of Behavioural Sciences (Kolkata): 033-22865203

Timings: 12pm to 8pm (All days except government holidays )

2. MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

Timings : 10am to 2pm , Monday to Saturday ( Verified )

Languages: ENGLISH, HINDI (ALL DAYS EXCEPT SUNDAY) and ENGLISH, HINDI AND KANNADA (WEDNESDAYS)

3. COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA) : CALL : 0832-2252525 ( Verified )

Timings : 1pm to 7pm (Monday to Friday)

Language : ENGLISH

4. SANJIVINI ( DELHI ): Centre 1 ( Jangpura : 011-24311918 , 011-24318883 , 011-43001456 ( 10am to 5.30 pm : Monday to Friday )

Centre 2 ( Qutub Institutional Area ) : 011- 40769002 , 011-41092787 ( 10am to 7.30pm : Monday to Saturday)

Website : http://sanjivinisociety.org/

5. VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Email : help@vandrevalafoundation.com

All days 24*7 , Language : Hindi , English , Gujarati