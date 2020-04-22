Srinagar: Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, police said. Also Read - 3 CRPF Personnel Killed, Many Injured During Terrorist Attack in Kashmir's Sopore

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Melhora area of Shopian Tuesday night following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the hiding militants opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle.

Four militants were killed in the operation, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, he added.