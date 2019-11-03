Lucknow: In an unfortunate incident, a four-month-old died after a stone thrown by a monkey fell on the baby boy.

The incident took place in Sohjani village of Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday when the baby boy was at his home. The monkey was on the terrace while the baby boy on the ground floor with his parents, reported news agency PTI.

It was then that a stone fell from the monkey hands and landed on the baby, leaving him critically injured.

The boy was rushed to the nearest hospital where he breathed his last, the police said.

In an earlier incident, a priest of the Jagannath temple at Mirchai Gali locality in Patna, Bihar, was allegedly killed by a monkey. The priest was cleaning the premises of the temple when the monkey threw stones on him from top of a neighboring wall. The 50-year-old died later, after sustaining injuries.